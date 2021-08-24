Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.