Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

