Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $207.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock worth $1,135,719. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.