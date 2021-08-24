Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,300 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 over the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $975.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

