Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE HE opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.