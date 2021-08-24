Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

