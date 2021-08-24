Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

