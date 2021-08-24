Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF opened at $24.98 on Friday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.