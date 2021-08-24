i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
IIIV stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
