i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

IIIV stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

