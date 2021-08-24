IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 2,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IAA by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IAA opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

