IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.47.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

