iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 161,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09. iCAD has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

