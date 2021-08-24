Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.70 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $40.25 on Monday. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

