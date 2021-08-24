IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IMI stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

