Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMRX. Cowen began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

IMRX opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

