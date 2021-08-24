Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Immunocore by 8.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth $2,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth $3,515,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

