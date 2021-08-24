Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Up 1.4%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship services. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

