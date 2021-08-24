Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Imperial Pacific

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

