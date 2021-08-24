Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $126.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. 18,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,124. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,788. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 210,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.