Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.53 on Friday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

