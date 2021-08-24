Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,010. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

