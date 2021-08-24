Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

