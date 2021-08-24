Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,083 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

