Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $482.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.14 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

