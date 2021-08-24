InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in InMode were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InMode by 137.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

