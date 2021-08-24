Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $867.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

