Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,280,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,058,748.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ATCO alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. ATCO Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.