Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,999 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,232.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,050 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,657.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139.28.

Shares of JMP opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. JMP Group LLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

