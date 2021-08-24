Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO Sells 54,882 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. 533,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 198.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

