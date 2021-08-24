Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells 7,846 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

