Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,733 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,241,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,961,466.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.88. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,840. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

