Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,542,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,407,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

