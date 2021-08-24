Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $602.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

