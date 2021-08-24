Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

