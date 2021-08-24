Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ISNPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.89. 106,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

