Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 14.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $373.96. 964,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $373.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

