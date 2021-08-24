Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Microelectronics (UMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC):

8/19/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

8/18/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

7/14/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – United Microelectronics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

6/30/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:UMC opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

