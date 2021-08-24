Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) recently:

8/24/2021 – CubeSmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/16/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/5/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

8/4/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.50 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. 26,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,193. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

