Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 943 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.
Shares of ARGX stock opened at $330.42 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.92.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
