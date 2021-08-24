Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 943 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $330.42 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

