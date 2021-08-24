Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

IOVA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

