IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IQVIA by 314.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $255.16. 2,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $259.08. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.