IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.