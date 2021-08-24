iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.