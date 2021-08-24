iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 181,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,250. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

