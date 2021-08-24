iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

TSE:CVD opened at C$18.69 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$19.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.67.

