iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

