iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 428,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

