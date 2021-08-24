iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 993.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 162,473 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.