iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. 147,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,075. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

