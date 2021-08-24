iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 422,830 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

